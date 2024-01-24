Lionel Messi's Argentina to face Ghana in a friendly game in March - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

World Cup Champions Argentina have reportedly agreed to play the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly match.



According to reports from Argentina, the game will come off in China with a provisional date of March 26, 2024.



The game against Ghana is one of the two games the World Champions will play in the first international break of the year.



Argentina will face China before playing the Black Stars. This will be the second meeting between the two since 2009 when Argentina beat Ghana 1-0.



The games will also help the South American Champions to prepare ahead of the 2024 Copa America.



Argentina are currently the holders of the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup and is thus ranked the best national team in the world.



Ghana, on the other hand, is ranked 61st in the world following their poor form in recent years. They have not gone past the group stage in their last three major tournaments.



