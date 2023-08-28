Lionel Messi faces punishment after violating MLS rule

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Inter Miami superstar, Lionel Messi could suffer punishment for violating the Major League Soccer(MLS) rules after he declined to face the press following his debut.



The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner did not show up for the post-match match press conference after his debut against Ney York Red Bull on Saturday.



Messi who started the game from the bench, climbed off the bench to wrap up a 2-0 win for Inter Miami with a well-worked phenomenal goal.



According to Goal, Miami spokeswoman Molly Dreska informed the press that the Argentine will not face the press, hence, Messi could be sanctioned for not showing up.



At the moment, a decision on whether or not Messi will be punished has not been made yet as he continues his stunning start in Miami.



Lionel Messi's goal takes his tally for Miami to 11 goals and 3 assists in 9 matches.



The win sends Inter Miami to 14th on the Eastern Conference table as they look to avoid relegation.





