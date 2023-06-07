Lionel Messi completes move to Inter Miami

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Argentine great, Lionel Messi has completed a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi has decided to join Miami over Barcelona despite the Spanish side's effort to reunite with their legend.
"The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami
Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen," he tweeted
Inter Maimi are yet to announce the deal as notable details of Messi's contract have not been sealed yet.
Lionel Messi after two seasons at Paris Saint-German could not reach an agreement to extend his deal.
