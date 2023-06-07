You are here: HomeSports2023 06 07Article 1781975

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lionel Messi completes move to Inter Maimi

Argentine great, Lionel Messi has completed a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Maimi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi has decided to join Miami over Barcelona despite the Spanish side's effort to reunite with their legend.

"The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami

Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen," he tweeted

Inter Maimi are yet to announce the deal as notable details of Messi's contract have not been sealed yet.

Lionel Messi after two seasons at Paris Saint-German could not reach an agreement to extend his deal.



