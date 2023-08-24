Lilwin calls out government over 10% sports betting

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah alias LilWin, has spoken about the controversy surrounding the government's recent imposition of tax on sports betting .



During an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, August 23, LilWin expressed his views on the matter.



Lilwin stated that although. he personally does noy participate in sports betting, he believes government has no business imposing a tax on it since they never attempted to create any form of employment for the youth.



In his opinion, many individuals who engage in betting are unemployed.



He noted that if government creates job opportunities, no one would complain if a higher tax percentage is applied to discourage people from participating in betting.



LilWin expressed his views when he said, “If I were the president and knowing very well I’ve not created enough jobs, especially for the youth, until I’ve created jobs for them, I will never put a tax on betting. By creating enough jobs, you could even put 60% on betting in order to deter people from the act."



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) recently announced a 10% tax on earnings from sports betting and lottery activities, effective August 15.



This decision by the government has sparked significant reactions, particularly from the youth in Ghana who are actively involved in sports betting.



