Ligue 1 clubs make offer to sign Kwadwo Asamoah from Inter Milan

Ligue 1 clubs are battling to sign Kwadwo Asamoah from Inter Milan this summer, Footballghana.com can confirm.



Asamoah has been excluded from Inter Milan registered squad list of 25 players submitted by the club to Lega Serie A for this season.



The Ghana international has struggled for playing time after returning from injury following the resumption of football after the coronavirus break.



The Nerazzurri are contemplating on terminating the contract of the 31-year-old despite one year left ob his contract.



However, Marseille, Lille, among other clubs have all expressed their interest in signing Asamoah before the summer window end.



Asamoah made 11 appearances across all competitions last season, for a total of 899 minutes.

