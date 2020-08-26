Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Light FM presenters attack Medeama president over Justice Blay's transfer

Medeama SC Preisdent, Moses Armah (right) and Justice Blay (left)

Light FM Sports Crew have launched a scathing attack on Medeama SC owner, Moses Armah in an attempt to force the club to sell Justice Blay to Asante Kotoko, claiming he is "wicked and unreasonable".



Led by one Kojo Abu Bonsra, affectionately called Super Obondede, he launched a blistering attack on the highly revered and respected club owner after claiming he's become a stumbling block to the player's proposed move to the Ghanaian giants.



However, this is an ancient trick to force the Mauve and Yellows to sell their prized asset to the two-time African champions at all cost.



Medeama has remained coy on the future of the midfield maestro after being locked in negotiation with Asante Kotoko.



While the Tarkwa-based club has not quoted any amount for a permanent transfer, the local media has consistently speculated a transfer figures between $100,000 to $200,000.



Light FM, owned by Asante Kotoko board chairman Dr Kwame Kyei, took caution to the wind to attack the personality of Mr. Armah in the most uncouth and shocking manner.



"They shouldn't pay. They should not go there at all. Parker (Moses Armah) does not want the warfare of the boy. He is wicked and does not like the boy (Justice Blay)," he shockingly claimed on his radio station.



"Moses Armah is very wicked and unreasonable. Parker want to $100,000 for the player.After that the player will also take money from his Honour and the board. He will take salary as well."



Derogatory remarks have become the hallmark of the struggling radio station over the period as Bonsra who is also the general manager has always led the attacks of some personalities.



For a radio station that has been hit with identity crisis and relevance in the Ghanaian media landscape, it had been hoped that the general manager would have channeled his energy into reviving the "dying" media house.

