Life! - Asamoah Gyan reacts to Raphael Dwamena's tragic demise

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has reacted to Raphael Dwamena's unfortunate demise during a league game in Albania.



Gyan, who played with Dwamena at the Black Stars, posted an image of the latter on X adding a broken heart emoji, depicting a sorrowful feeling.



Along with the emojis Asamoah Gyan wrote: "Rest well brother. Hmmmm life."



Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the Ghanaian striker suffered a heart seizure and fainted on the pitch in the 23rd minute.



The team doctors rushed to the field but their effort to save his life proved futile. The game was subsequently suspended.



In his international career which was cut short by his heart issues, Raphael Dwamena made his Black Stars debut in 2017. He played a total of 9 games, scoring 2 goals.



He scored two goals on his debut in a 5-0 win against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Asamoah Gyan scored the opener in the game.







Rest well brother ????????????. Hmmmm life ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CUONecuvgX — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 11, 2023

