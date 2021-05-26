Libyan side Al Madina SC sign ex-Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Libyan top-flight side Al Madina SC have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.



Baakoh penned a deal with the club after successful negotiations from Egypt Premier League outfit Ceramica Cleopatra FC.



The 25-year-old has failed to hit the ground running at Cleopatra since joining them in December 2020 after leaving Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.



He made only two league appearances this season.



The Ghanaian joins Al Madina for the second half of the Libya Premier League campaign in search of game time.



Al Madina will make his signing permanent at the end of the season if he impresses.