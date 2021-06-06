Liberty vs WAFA preview: Can Liberty get out of the relegation zone?

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Liberty Professionals will be hoping to build on their 2-1 win against Dreams FC in week 27 to give themselves hope of surviving relegation this season.



They are currently in 16th place with 29 points, same as King Faisal who is in 17th place and 3 points behind Inter Allies who are at the bottom of the pile.



Just as the margins are close at the bottom of the table, it is the same for those immediately above Liberty, and a win tomorrow will give their survival pursuit a big boost.



With just 7 games left to be played, there are 6 points between themselves and 9th placed Legon Cities whose four wins in the last five games have seen them rise up to the top half of the League table.



Unfortunately for Liberty Professionals, they face a tough opponent in WAFA who are gunning for a top four spot and a potential title triumph this season.



WAFA are currently in 6th place with just 5 points separating the club and Accra Hearts of Oak who are in first place, and a good result tomorrow could see them get into the top four.



Match details



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021



VENUE: RED BULL ARENA



REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMEDJI



ASSISTANTS: SIMTIM MUSAH & KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ACQUAYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH