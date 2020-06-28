Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Liberty midfielder Mubarak Alhassan emerges on Granada’s radar

Spanish La Liga side Granada CF are in advanced talks with Liberty Professionals for the transfer of midfielder Mubarak Alhassan according to reports.



The attacking midfielder has been impressive for the Dansoman based club since joining them before the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.



The 17-year old has scored five goals and assisted the same number in twelve games for the Scientific Soccer Lads before the suspension of the league following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



His performances however haven’t gone unnoticed as he has caught the eyes of several clubs in Europe and in the local scene.



A close source has revealed to footballmadeinghana.com that Liberty Professionals and Granada are in advanced negotiations for Alhassan’s signature. It is believed that the former WAFA player could be snapped up in the coming weeks.



The player has never hidden his intention of playing in Europe and this could push Liberty Professional to sell him after just one season at the club by granting his dream wish.



Mubarak Alhassan had his colts football at Corners Babies, before joining WAFA where he spent only a season.

