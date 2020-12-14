Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Liberty coach David Ocloo rubbishes claims by Olympics coach Annor Walker

Liberty Professionals coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach David Ocloo has dismissed claims by Olympics coach Annor Walker that his side profited from bad officiating by referee Charles Bulu.



Youngster Simon Asamoah scored twice in either halves to hand the Scientific Soccer Lads a convincing victory on home turf.



However, Annor Walker has claimed that his side underperformed due to bad officiating from referee Charles Bulu.



But, Liberty coach David Ocloo has sharply replied the claims and insisted Liberty were simply the better side on the day.



“We had total control over the game and it is not true that the red card is the reason for our victory. We were leading 1-0 before he was sent off,” Ocloo told media in the post-match interview.



Meanwhile, Liberty have recorded their first win of the campaign while Olympics recorded their first loss which has consigned them to 13th berth on the log.

