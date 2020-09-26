You are here: HomeSports2020 09 26Article 1069774

Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Liberty Professionals star Elvis Kyei Baffour jets off to UAE to seal Al Ain FC move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Elvis Kyei Baffour in action for Liberty Elvis Kyei Baffour in action for Liberty

Liberty Professionals youngster Elvis Kyei Baffour has left Ghana to seal a move to Al Ain FC in UAE, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old attacker left Ghana on Friday and is expected to arrive in the Emirati capital on Saturday.

Baffour was a delight to watch in Ghana Premier League last season where he netted 8 goals in 13 matches before its termination.

He also provided four assists in the process.

The Ghanaian top-flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Baffour will undergo a 14-day quarantine before completing the other details on his transfer.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter