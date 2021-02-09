Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Liberty Professionals sign former Kotoko star Evans Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu has joined Liberty Professionals on a one-year deal.



Liberty Professionals confirmed the acquisition of the 23-year-old left-back on a free transfer.



Owusu was released by Asante Kotoko prior to the start of the season following the arrival of Patrick Asmah, a situation which led the player to report the Porcupine Warriors to the Ghana Football Association for breach of contract.



The former Charity Stars man pens a deal with the Dansoman Club ahead of the second round of the season.



Liberty Professionals have already signed former WAFA and Ghana U20 midfielder Prosper Ahiabu as well as Brite Andoh who has also returned to the Club after a stint in Greece.