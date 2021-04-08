Liberty Professionals relocate to WAFA Stadium in Sogakope

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have adopted the WAFA Stadium as their home ground for the remainder of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.



The Scientific Soccer Lads have had their license for using the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman revoked by the Ghana FA.



The Club Licensing Department says the venue is unfit to host matches due to "infrastructural challenges".



They will now to co-share the pitch WAFA (West African Football Academy) who were the only club to be granted full license after duly complying with the requirements in February.



The five thematic areas clubs in the Ghana Premier League must meet are Infrastructure, Sporting, Administrative & Personnel, Finance and Legal.



Liberty have relegation staring at them as they lie second-bottom on the table with 15 points from 18 matches.



They host Elmina Sharks on Saturday.