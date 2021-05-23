Liberty Professionals left stranded after being denied access to Cape Coast Stadium for Dwarfs game

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals players and staff are not happy after being denied entry to the Cape Coast stadium for their Ghana Premier League clash with Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Accra-based club arrived in the capital of the Central Region on Sunday morning but for almost two hours they were not allowed to enter the stadium.



They have been left stranded at the gate, with kickoff less than three hours away.



The home side has also not been able to enter as the Cape Coast Stadium has been locked.



The reported reason is strange. According to local media, the stadium keys are nowhere to be found.



The National Sports Authority (NSA) is in charge of the government facility.



The two teams are not in good standings on the league table due to poor performances.



Dwarfs are 14th and only two points separate them and Liberty who are in the relegation zone as they lie 17th.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.



