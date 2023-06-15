Liberty Professionals defender Paul Kwame names ex-Kotoko forward Kwame Poku as toughest opponent he's faced

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Paul Kwame, the captain of Liberty Professionals, has revealed that former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku is the toughest opponent he has ever faced in the Ghana Premier League.



The 25-year-old central defender, who has spent all of his career at Liberty Professionals, shared his thoughts on his challenging encounter with Poku during an interview with Accra-based media outlet Radio Gold.



Kwame came through the ranks of Liberty Professionals' youth system before earning a place in the senior team.



Recalling his face-off against Kwame Poku, the defender described it as a "tough" challenge.



He acknowledged Poku's physical strength and revealed that he had to adjust his approach to effectively defend against him.



"I'm someone who reads opponents before facing them, so the first time I encountered Kwame Poku, he used his physicality against me, and I realized that he was very strong," Kwame explained.



"So, I had to stay close to his back and keep things simple. The coach advised me not to rush because Poku was more experienced. I managed to cope well, but it was really tough. When I got home, I was completely exhausted."



Kwame made his debut for Liberty Professionals in a match against Hearts of Oak during the truncated 2018 Ghana Premier League season. In that game, he showcased his abilities by scoring an equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw for his team.