Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Liberty Professionals confirm the departure of goalkeeper Fatao Dida Alhassani

Goalkeeper Fatao Dida Alhassani

Ghana Premier League outfit, Liberty Professionals have officially confirmed the exit of Togolese goalkeeper Fatao Did Alhassani.



The shot-stopper who spent six seasons with the Dansoman based lads is joining Congolese side AS Simba Kamikaze.



"Our Togo international goalkeeper Fatao Dida Alhassani has joined AS Simba Kolwezi in the DR Congo. He has been an outstanding member of our family for six years and we thank him for his service. He will always be welcomed back with open arms," the Scientific Soccer Lads wrote on Twitter.



Fatao lost his first choice place with the Ghana Premier League side before competitive fixtures in the country was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Local boy Ganiwu Shaibu was the preferred number one goalkeeper for the Dansoman-based side.



The lanky goalie joined the Ghanaian club in 2014 after arriving from Togo.





Our Togo international goalkeeper Fatao Dida Alhassani has joined AS Simba Kolwezi in the DR Congo.



He has been an outstanding member of our family for six years and we thank him for his service.



He will always be welcomed back with open arms.



??????????SIMPLY THE BEST!!! pic.twitter.com/etqEovZiW9 — Liberty Professionals FC (@LibertyProfFC) September 18, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.