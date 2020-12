Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Liberty Professionals celebrate Christmas on the streets with fans

This is the first time in the history of the club for undertaking such project

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals distributed food parcels to fans on the streets of Dansoman on Christmas day.



Players roamed the neighbourhood and gave out drinks and confectioneries to everyone they saw.



This is the first time in the history of the club for undertaking such project.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter