Liberty Professionals battle Great Olympics in Accra Derby

Accra Great Olympics will heavily rely on star man Gladson Awako on Sunday in Dansoman

Liberty Professionals will on Sunday, play host to Accra Great Olympic at the Ibrahim Sly Tetteh park in Dansoman in a Ghana Premier League matchday three encounter.



The Dade boys go into as a side that have been inactive for close to three weeks having stayed for 23 days without competitive football. They have two outstanding games against Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs.



Their last League game was a 3-0 win against Legon Cities in a match day two tie at the Accra sports stadium.



They are buoyed by that result as they head into the game against a side that have yet to win a game in the ongoing League. Olympics have bagged four points from two games following a draw against Medeama SC in Tarkwa in the first game of the season.



Liberty Professionals, on Sunday, suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Berekum Chelsea in an away game to end a run of three successive draws.



Liberty professionals have scored 2 and conceded two in their opening two home games against Bechem United (1-1) and Techiman Eleven Wonders (1-1).



Striker Kwame Karikari saved their blushes against Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders and he is expected to lead the attack for the Scientific soccer lads on Sunday.



Accra Great Olympics will heavily rely on star man Gladson Awako on Sunday in Dansoman.



Accra Great Olympics have won six and drawn two in their last eleven meetings.





