Liberty Professionals announce acquisition of ex-Kotoko attacker William Opoku Mensah

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Liberty Professional have completed the signing of striker William Opoku Mensah ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.
The striker joins the club on a free transfer following a successful negotiations.
Mensah has been unattached after ending his stay with Asante Kotoko earlier this year.
He scored two goals in his eight appearances for Asante Kotoko in the 2019/20 season.
Opoku Mensah featured four times in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with no contribution to goal scoring this term.
He also played in the CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against Al Hilal which Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Mensah has previously featured for Karela United and American side second-tier side Swope Park Rangers.