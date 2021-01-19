Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Liberty Professionals aims at increasing Carl Reindorf capacity to 3,500

The Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium

Liberty Professionals plans to increase its stadium capacity to 3,500, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the club Linda Ansong.



The Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium currently has a sitting capacity of 500 for fans during match days which the CEO says does not provide comfortability and relaxation to those who visit the venue.



Linda Ansong mentioned one of the projects to be carried out by the club is to increase the sitting capacity to ensure their support base and revenue is increased on match days.



“We are working hard to fix the sitting problem with at the stadium. It is a big problem for us. We are unable to get most of the supporters in Dansoman to come to watch our games because of this. So it’s a big problem for us”, she told Happy FM.



“It’s my plan to construct an additional 3,000-seater capacity this year so we can have at least 3,500- capacity at the Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium”, she added.



