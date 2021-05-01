Liberty Professionals aiming to upset Great Olympics - George Ansong

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Liberty Professionals captain, George Ansong says they are aiming to upset Accra Great Olympics.



The Wonder Club suffered their biggest defeat in the ongoing campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs last weekend.



However, the Scientific Soccer Lads have in the last three fixtures shown glimpses of their old self with the composition of a new-look technical team under Andy Sinanson and Sellas Tetteh.



Liberty have won their last three matches having struggled from previous games.



And Ansong is oozing confidence ahead of their week 22 game against Great Olympics on Sunday, May, 2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“Trust me we are one hundred per cent ready for the Sunday game which is playing Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“We are going in with the same mindset, with the same mentality as always.



“We are hoping and praying that God will favour us and make the day also favour us and grant us victory.



“Even if we don’t get all the three points, we are hoping to get either a point.



“But trust me we are one hundred per cent training so hard, very focused and so calm to attack each and every game just like the Olympics game.



“So, we are not scared of them, we respect them. We are just going to do everything possible, listen to the coach and listen to ourselves most importantly and play our hearts out and see what God does,” George Ansong told Adamu Muftawu.



Liberty in their last three games defeated Elmina Sharks 4-0 on matchday 19 before dispatching Eleven Wonders 1-0 in the following week.



They beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in the week 21 fixture to move out of the relegation zone.



Liberty Professionals now currently occupy 14th with 24 points from 21 matches.