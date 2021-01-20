Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Liberty CEO appeals to 9 old players for support

Liberty Professionals Chief Executive Officer, Linda Ansong

Liberty Professionals Chief Executive Officer, Linda Ansong, has appealed to the old players of the club for support.



The scientific soccer lads have produced some great footballers in the country such as Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Derrick Boateng and many others.



According to Linda Ansong, most of these players who were scouted and given a platform by Liberty have neglected the team with the exception of Derrick Boateng who has been very supportive over the years.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, she said some of these players should remember where they came from and do the needful.



“I grew up with some of these players, they lived in my house. Sometimes I am very disappointed. Their presence alone could motivate some of the younger players. The least they can do is to give back from where you came from”.



“Derrick Boateng has been very supportive, that is all we can ask for”.



“Come and give the little support you have to the club. If Sly Tetteh and Mr Ansong didn’t use their investment you might not have been where you are today. Even though you got to where you are based on your talent, there was also a push from others. The platform you were given also made a contribution to where you are today. I will continue to call on them. We just need your presence that’s all we ask”, she said.