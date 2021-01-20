Soccer News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Levski Sofia keen on offloading striker Nasiru Mohammed

Ghanaian winger, Nasiru Mohammed

Information reaching footballghana.com indicates that Levski Sofia wants to offload Ghanaian winger Nasiru Mohammed in the January transfer window.



The attacker in 2019 joined the Bulgarian First League outfit having displayed top form in the Swedish top-flight league with BK Hacken.



While he has had difficulty replicating the same form at Levski Sofia, off-the-pitch issues have not helped matters.



During the lockdown period in Bulgaria in 2020 in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Nasiru Mohammed had a fallen out with officials of the club when he refused to take a pay cut.



This week, growing reports in Bulgaria has given the indication that Levski Sofia wants to take advantage of the January transfer window to get rid of the Ghanaian attacker.



The club insists that his wages are too much and it will be best he is transferred. Meanwhile, footballghana.com can report that Nasiru Mohammed has agreed to a reduction in his wage.



He used to take a monthly salary of twenty-two thousand euros but will now take fifteen thousand euros.



Reports have it that Levski are ready to sell the forward and willing to accept as low as 100 thousand euros.