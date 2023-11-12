Levante and FC Zurich pay tribute to Raphael Dwamena

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Levante and FC Zurich mourns the tragic loss of former player Raphael Dwamena, who passed away today, November 11th, after collapsing during KF Egnatia's game against KF Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.



Dwamena, who had previously donned the Levante jersey, joined the Spanish side on August 7, 2018, making a significant impact with a transfer fee of 6,200,000 euros from FC Zurich.



He joined FC Zurich 27th January 2017 on a free transfer from SC Austria Lustenau.



Reports from local media in Albania indicate that the striker did not make it when he was rushed to the hospital.



Levante took to the club's official social media platforms to post a picture of Raphael Dwamena with the message:



"On behalf of #LevanteUD, we want to express our most sincere condolences for the death of our former player, Raphael Dwamena. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. His legacy in our club will always endure,"



FC Zurich also published this message: "FC Zurich mourns Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. You will always be one of us!"



The striker lives no more after battling with a heart condition for years. Although he was advised by doctors to stop playing, he believed that his calling was football.



At FK Egnatia, he had been playing with close supervision from doctors before his sad demise today.



Tributes have already started pouring in from the football community for the deceased Ghana striker.



Before his passing, Raphael Dwamena played for several clubs including Red Bull Salzburg, Austria Lustenau, Levante, among others.





En nombre del #LevanteUD, queremos expresar nuestras más sinceras condolencias por el fallecimiento de nuestro ex jugador, Raphael Dwamena.



Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y seres queridos en este difícil momento. Su legado en nuestro club perdurará siempre.



