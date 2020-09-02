Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Lets us save for the future - Kotoko CEO tells GFA

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko SC, Nana Yaw Amponsah has advised the leadership of the Ghana Football Association not to spend the entire revenue the association has generated.



The Ghana Football Association held its 26th Ordinary Congress yesterday, September 1 at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Pampram.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, who contested in the 2019 Ghana Football Association's Presidential elections but lost to Kurt Okraku made this appeal when addressing his fellow Congressmen and the leadership of the association.



“For me as an Association, we should be working towards saving for the future considering what the Coronavirus pandemic has done to us.



"The total budgeted expenditure is the same figure as the total budgeted revenue. We should not spend every pesewa that we bring in because it is not good for an association like ours.



“Of course you can exceed your revenue target or you can have less, same applies to your expenditure as the Vice President rightly said it is a flexible budget."



He added that the Coronavirus pandemic has taught the world including the GFA the importance of saving, hence the need for the association to save about $10 million of the revenue they have generated so far.



“But I will admonish the leadership to try and at least save about 5 to 10 million this year on the proposed expenditure so that going forward we can build some good revenue and money in our accounts for future rather than thinking of spending everything that comes in, for me it is a word of advice.” Nana Yaw Amponsah concluded.



