Let us see the contract you signed with StarTimes - Asante Kotoko to GFA

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko has written to the Ghana Football Association to request a copy of the association’s contract with the media company, StarTimes.



According to Asante Kotoko, the GFA should send them a copy of the association’s contract with StarTimes for them to ascertain their rights and the relevant breaches that come with the decision of the Ghana Premier League clubs to film their games.



The request from the Porcupines Warriors follows the decision of the Ghana Football Association to prevent clubs from taking video footage of their games for educational and technical purposes.



Asante Kotoko made this request in a letter dated, November 19, 2020, that was addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo and sighted by GhanaWeb.



"In your letter, you state that filming of matches infringes on your contractual obligations with StarTimes Ghana. To this end, we wish to request a copy of the contract between the GFA and StarTimes to enable us to ascertain our rights and obligations and the relevant breaches with regard to clubs filming their matches."



"If we do not receive a copy of the contract by Monday, November 23 2020, we would not be in the position to honour any obligations towards StarTimes since we cannot honour obligations without knowing our rights," portions of the letter read.

