Let the fans decide - Kotoko coach on whether Nsoatreman goal was offside

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says it not left unto him to decide if the Nsoatreman goal his side conceded on Thursday in match week 8 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Stephen Diyou scored a controversial goal that decided the game at the Nana Kromansah Park.



The discussions already began on social media while the game was still underway. Speaking after the game, Ogum refused to make a verdict on the penalty call.



"The goal was scored and the players were there so they saw it better from where I was, and what I saw was what the players also saw," Ogum said.



"And we had a right to go there and complain to the referee, they complained and he decided that upon their complaint to even punish us more by giving us a red card.



"If you watch and you saw it to be an offside and he gave us a red card in addition, the rest is up to you people to judge. I am not the one to judge, you are telling me, so I am taking your words.



"So, if it was offside and Ansu went and complained that it was offside and he ended up allowing the goal and giving him a red card then the rest is up to you people who saw it to be offside is for Ghanaians to judge it,” he said.