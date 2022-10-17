Let’s support Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup – Afriyie-Ankrah

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Ghana’s Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has thrown his support behind under pressure Black Stars Gaffer Otto Addo following the team’s recent outing in the September international friendlies against World No. 1 Brazil and 139th ranked Nicaragua.



With just 39 days to the Qatar World Cup, the Black Stars head to the mundial as the lowest ranked in Group H that’s 61st which has generated several uncertainties from a section of Ghanaians about the team’s chances under the Borussia Dortmund scout trainer.



Ghana is scheduled to play Switzerland on November 17 in the final friendly match before taking on 2016 European Champions Portugal in the first group H game at the 947 Stadium in Doha.



“It’s not about Black or White Coach, it’s about capacity. I think Coach Kwesi Appiah with the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was decent, but he showed some weakness. I kept on saying that he needed to be a bit stronger with the squad,” Mr Ankrah revealed to Class Sports.



“So far, I think Otto Addo has done well since his appointment and Ghanaians need to give him the support he deserves going into the FIFA World Cup in QATAR 2022.”



Ghana’s biggest record at the mundial is a quarterfinal finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa losing to Uruguay on penalties.



The four-time African Champions missed out on the last edition in Russia 2018 and now set to make a 4th appearance when the competition commences on November 20.



The NDC General Secretary Aspirant further revealed “Let’s encourage the players and ensure that government does its part, the technical team does same, the Football Association also plays its part and the players must be focused.



“Playing at the World Cup is huge opportunity for every player to prove to the whole world, billions of people will be watching.



“Some of the players, if they perform well that will be the next level of their career, they shouldn’t be focused on appearance fees and want more cash to themselves.”



The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup.



Coach Otto Addo and technical team have been tasked by President Nana Akufo-Addo to reach the semi-finals of the mundial.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup commences on November 20 with host Nation Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium at 7pm kick off time.