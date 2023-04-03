Let's run it back - Isaac Dogboe challenges Ramirez to re-match after Saturday's defeat

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe has challenged Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez to a re-match after their maiden bout on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



Isaac Dogboe lost via unanimous decision to the Cuban boxer who was making a debut appearance in professional boxing.



The three judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favor of 29-year-old Ramirez.



Dogboe threw more punches but Ramirez's punches were more powerful and strong to land him the score.



Speaking after the bout, Isaac Dogboe criticized the judges for the verdict as he believes he should have won it.



Dogboe refuted the knockdown, arguing that it was an illegal punch and therefore should not have handed his opponent further points.



Dogboe said: “All I have to say is, God is still king, praise be to the Lord Almighty. I thank God for this opportunity once again.



“But you know what, Robeisy Ramirez is a terrific fighter but the result is bullshit. That knockdown was no knockdown.



“You talk about dictatorship, that was a dictatorship result right there.” Isaac Dogboe said.



Dogboe also challenged Ramirez to another bout to prove if he indeed merits the world title.



“Let’s run it back, that’s all I can says, it’s a re-match. If he is a true champion, let’s run it back for Cuba and for the rest of the people he claims to represent.” Isaac Dogboe added.



