Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Let’s respect Akonnor’s decision – Sammy Kuffour on new Black Stars captains

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour believes that head coach of the team, CK Akonnor made the right decision with his choice of captains for the team.



The Bayern Munich legend has backed Akonnor’s picks and called on Ghanaians to support him.



Kuffour says by virtue of being the coach, Akonnor owns the right to decide the captaincy of his side and therefore deserves support regardless of who he picks.



While retaining Andre Ayew as substantive captain, Akonnor opted for Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori as first and second deputies respectively.



Kuffour believes Partey’s elevation is an acknowledgement of his status as the poster boy of the team.



Speaking to Peace FM, Sammy Kuffour clarified that one does not have to be a skipper to excel for the team.



“You have your captain Dede Ayew. You have Thomas Partey who for me is playing top-level football with Atletico now. I don’t see anything wrong that. It doesn’t have to be about longevity. I played Black Stars before Stephen Appiah but he was captain. It doesn’t hurt at all”.



“When it comes to captaincy, you find someone with the charisma and character to lead the team. I’m not saying those people don’t have it but you have to respect the coach’s decision. He is the coach and he has the final decision on captains.



Akonnor’s first two assignment will be against Equatorial Guinea and Mali next month.



The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Black Stars will play Mali on October 9 before taking on Guinea hree days later.





