Let’s make Ghana and Africa proud - Nana Akufo-Addo inspires 2023 African Games LOC

President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the African Games 2023 for their achievements and assured considering the hosting of the Games as a national project, thus his government "will do all it takes to get it done to make Ghana and Africa proud".



He guaranteed the members of the LOC that his door would always be open to them to regularly come and keep him posted on the progress of the project. On the construction of the stadium,



Four of the nine members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) led by Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman and Honourable Mustapha Ussif, the new Minister-designate for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, paid a working visit to the President of Ghana at the Jubilee House, last week Thursday to update him on the activities of the LOC.



The Executive Chairman, briefed H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the LOC's achievements so far since it was inaugurated 5 months ago.



Dr Ofosu-Asare filled the President in on a plethora of issues including the following: how the LOC has facilitated things for the construction of the multi- purpose stadium for the Games at Borteyman; reviewed the Protocol Agreement with the African Union (AU) which is to be signed between Ghana and the AU, owners of the Games; efforts to improve Ghana's position on the Medal Table during the Games; and held stakeholders' meetings with the media to promote the African Games as some of the important achievements of the LOC.



He said the LOC was proposing at most May 1, 2021to enable them to meet all the deadlines set by the AU.



The President assured them that he would ensure that work on the stadium would start soon. The Executive Chairman thanked the President for the opportunity he offered them despite his busy schedule.



