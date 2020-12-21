Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

‘Let’s keep going’- Razak Abalora urges teammates to build momentum after Dreams win

Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora has revealed in his side’s Ghana Premier League win over Dreams FC and urged his teammates to strive for more in upcoming games.



Abalora, a recent acquisition by the Porcupine Warriors was handed his first start of the season by stop-gap coach Johnson Smith.



The former WAFA and Azam goalie displayed excellently in between the sticks as Kotoko kept Dreams Fc at bay in a keenly contested affair.



Eventually, the Porcupine Warriors held on for a win as Abalora kept a clean sheet. The win was the second for Kotoko who had endured a disappointing start to the season; a streak that culminated in the sacking of Head Coach Maxwell Konadu.



The victory over Dreams FC takes Asante Kotoko to 8th on the league standings with 8 points gained after 5 matches.



After the game, Abalora took to his Twitter page to share his feelings about the game and urge his teammates to focus on building on the Dreams FC win.



Kotoko’s next task is a Champions League clash with Sudanese giants Al Hilal FC on December 22.





We needed that! Back to winning ways,and always great to get a clean sheet.Lets keep going lads ????# ASANTE KOTOKO #UNBEATABLE @AsanteKotoko_SC @GhanaLeague pic.twitter.com/URwsqAXV9E — Razak Abalora (@RAbalora) December 20, 2020

