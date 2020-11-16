Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Let's improve and get better going forward - Felix Annan to Kotoko teammates

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan, has charged teammates to collectively work on improving the team to ensure they get better results in subsequent matches of the Ghana Premier League.



The Ghanaian giants on Sunday evening kicked off their campaign in the 2020/2021 Premier League season.



At the end of a clash against Techiman Eleven Wonders, Asante Kotoko had to settle for a point after drawing 1-1 with the opponent.



According to goalkeeper Felix Annan, the result was not good and the team needs to work to improve going forward.



“Not the best of results we wanted yesterday but we can only look forward to improve and get better going forward in rest of the games! To succeed, you always have to get up and push,” the goalkeeper posted on his Twitter page on Monday.



On the Matchday, Felix Annan pulled off some outstanding saves that have attracted applause from fans and his coach, Maxwell Konadu.



Next weekend, Asante Kotoko will play as a guest to Berekum Chelsea on matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

