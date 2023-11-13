Let Chris Hughton do his work - Oduro-Nyarko to detractors

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Former Wa All Stars Football Club CEO, Samuel Oduro-Nyarko has come to the defense of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, urging critics to allow him the space and time to work on the team's performance.



Oduro-Nyarko's comments come ahead of the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on November 17 and Comoros on November 21, as well as the looming 2023 AFCON competition in January.



The pressure on Hughton intensified after disappointing performances and losses to USA and Mexico in recent games.



Despite the mounting pressure, the veteran football administrator emphasized the need for patience on Citi TV, stating, "I still believe that once he is grooming the team, once he wants to build a winsome side, let’s give him time, let’s give him space because he’s now trying to test the players."



Oduro-Nyarko expressed confidence that, given time, the Black Stars would come together and perform well, saying, "All in all, the team will gel. I believe that with time, Black Stars will gel."



Recent reports suggested that Hughton had met with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council regarding his future as the head coach.



