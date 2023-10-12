Leonardo Foundation CEO expresses profound gratitude to former Black Stars players

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The founder and CEO of the Leonardo Foundation, Leonard Akoto, has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the former players of the revered national soccer team, the Black Stars.



This show of appreciation comes on the heels of a special invitation extended to these football icons to participate in a charity match held at the Mcdan Sports Complex in Labadi, Accra, Ghana.



Mr. Akoto, visibly moved by the presence of these football luminaries, took a moment to convey his thanks on behalf of the Foundation.



He used the platform to express his profound gratitude to the former players who wholeheartedly embraced the invitation to take part in the charity match.



With an unwavering commitment to recognizing the contributions of these sports heroes, Mr. Akoto announced that the Leonardo Foundation would continue to spearhead such initiatives.



These efforts are aimed at honoring the players who have played pivotal roles in elevating Ghana’s reputation on the global football stage.



Adding an extra layer of glamour to this illustrious event, Mrs. Roberta Huppenbauer, the esteemed wife of Ghanaian business tycoon Dr. Daniel Mckorley, had the privilege of presenting a well-deserved citation.



The recipient of this honor was none other than the former football sensation, John Paintsil. John Paintsil, celebrated for his remarkable contributions during his tenures with Fulham, West Ham, and Leicester City, received this accolade as a testament to his outstanding career.



The event witnessed a dazzling array of football legends, including Kwame Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Samuel Inkoom, Haminu Dramani, CK Akonnor, Jerry Akaminko, Stephen Appiah, Don Bortey, Augustine Ahinful, Mohammed Gargo, Ali Jarrah, and the indomitable soccer maestro Abedi Ayew Pele.



Their presence and unwavering support underscored the importance of the Leonardo Foundation’s noble mission.



This heartwarming gathering not only celebrated the achievements of these iconic football figures but also highlighted the enduring legacy of Ghana’s footballing heritage.



The Leonardo Foundation’s dedication to perpetuating this tradition serves as a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the indelible mark left by these players on the global football stage.



