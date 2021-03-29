Leo Myles Mills reacts to Benjamin Azamati’s 100m national record

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former National 100m record holder, Leo Myles Mills, has congratulated Benjamin Azamati for breaking his record over the weekend in the Texas Relay.



Azamati broke the 22-year record set by Leo Myles Mills in the Texas Relay race on Friday by clocking 9.97 seconds.



The Sprinter has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games after achieving that fate.



“I was surprised that the record was shattered, but I knew as a Sprinter he was capable of doing it”, Myles Mills told Happy Sports in an interview.



“I didn’t expect Azamati to break the record now. So when I heard it I was happy and wondering if it was true because I used to get text messages when he was doing the indoor games.



“He was always getting close to breaking the record during the indoor games. I was looking that he will get close to breaking the record in the indoor games but not the outdoor games.



Leo Myles Mills revealed he couldn’t run at his best when he was new in school and congratulated Azamati for this big achievement in his first year.



“I couldn’t run at this time when I was a freshman in school. Now he is number one and I congratulate him”.



“He has started very well and I am hoping and praying that he will be healthy to be able to maintain his form, I am sure he will be running a good time at the Olympics”, he concluded.