Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Len Clay Sports Stadium handed massive facelift ahead of 2020/21 GPL season

The Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium

The Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, home to Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold Sporting Club has received a massive facelift ahead of the league start next month.



The club in a post on their social media handles posted, "Len Clay this morning ????2020/21 season fast approaching. Excited? We are"



The miners begin their league campaign at the Len Clay Sports Stadium against Karela United on 15 November 2020.



Check photos of the venue below:





Len Clay this morning ????



2020/21 season fast approaching ????.



Excited? We are ???????? #Miners???????? #KarelaMustFall pic.twitter.com/6WIxW8cRse — Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) October 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.