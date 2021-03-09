Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Leicester manager Brendan Rogers lauds Daniel Amartey

Amartey scored for Leicester over the weekend

Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers has lauded the character of Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey to adapt in various roles.



Amartey scored for Leicester in their 2-1 triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.



The 26-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Foxes and scored one goal so far this season.



Speaking after the game, Rogers stressed that the Ghanaian is a fantastic footballer with great mental fortitude and he gives his best no matter the position he plays.



"He’s such a great guy, very honest to the game, been out for a long, long time and had a couple of setbacks along the way," he told his club’s media.



"But he gives you everything, wherever you play him, he’s played in some big performances for us this year.



He added, "I am not sure how much he knew about it but it hit him and it went in, so we’re all happy for him."



"(He’s a) good guy, trains hard, very honest and never ever lets you down when he plays."