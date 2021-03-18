Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Leicester City unwilling to release fit-again Daniel Amartey for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey and Brendan Rogers

English Premier League outfit Leicester City is unwilling to release Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey for this month's AFCON qualifiers.



The 26-year-old who has fully recovered from injury has become key to Brendan Rogers' team as the season nears completion.



Amartey spent most of the campaign on the sidelines but returned strongly to reclaim a position in the Leicester team.



However, with the international break approaching, the Foxes are reluctant on releasing the versatile player.



Coach Charles Akonnor is yet to release the final squad for the double AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome, but according to close sources, the defender will be included in the squad.



Leicester City and many other clubs in Europe have been given the power to prevent any player from joining their national teams for international assignments due to COVID-19 restrictions.



In the UK, players returning from the red zone, which is areas highly affected by the virus will quarantine for 10 days.



Amartey who has played now made 10 Premier League appearances this season has not featured for the Black Stars since 2018.