Leicester City reject late Black Stars call-up for Fatawu Issahaku - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to reports, English Championship side Leicester City has rejected an eleventh-hour invitation from the Ghana Football Association for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to join the Black Stars for the Central African Republic game.



Issahaku was earlier left out of the final 25-man squad by Coach Chris Hughton but was given a late chance to join the Black Stars for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Issahaku, 19, made his debut for the Foxes on Saturday, September 2 when they lost 1-0 to Hull City at the King Power Stadium. The winger came on in the 53rd minute to replace Yunus Akgun. Hull City fetched the only goal through Liam Delap in the 15th minute.



Leicester has chosen to retain him during the international window, opting to have him train with the available players at the club.



The former U-20 star has scored one goal in 14 matches for the Black Stars since his debut in 2021.



To advance to the tournament, Ghana, the four-time champions will need to avoid a defeat at a location known as a fortress.



Ghana has won twice and drawn three times in their past five qualification games, gaining nine points to Angola’s eight and Central African Republic’s seven, respectively.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





LSN/KPE