Leicester City fans delighted to see birthday boy Daniel Amartey make injury return

Daniel Amartey has been injured for a while

Fans of Leicester City have lauded defender Daniel Amartey for making a strong comeback from injury in their win over Tottenham on Sunday.



Amartey, who turns 26 today, replaced Timothy Castagne in the second half as Leicester held on to win 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.



The Ghana international has battled injuries in the last two seasons, but his return is seen as a major boost for Brendan Rogers' side in the heavy scheduled festive period.



The former FC Copenhagen recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.



Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.



The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.





he was a BEAST in FIFA 15, versatile all rounder cdm and cb. — nachosoto (@nachoo_sotoo99) December 21, 2020

great to see him back yesterday, a man mountain, have a good one, lets hope 2021 is a better year for him too! — ???? ???????????????????? (@StevoMusicMan) December 21, 2020

Also wishing a happy birthday to Chilly! ???? pic.twitter.com/jCUeNNIjUI — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 21, 2020

