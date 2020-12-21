You are here: HomeSports2020 12 21Article 1138328

Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Leicester City fans delighted to see birthday boy Daniel Amartey make injury return

Daniel Amartey has been injured for a while Daniel Amartey has been injured for a while

Fans of Leicester City have lauded defender Daniel Amartey for making a strong comeback from injury in their win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Amartey, who turns 26 today, replaced Timothy Castagne in the second half as Leicester held on to win 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The Ghana international has battled injuries in the last two seasons, but his return is seen as a major boost for Brendan Rogers' side in the heavy scheduled festive period.

The former FC Copenhagen recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.

Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.

The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.









