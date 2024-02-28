Leicester City coach reacts to Fatawu Issahaku's stunner against Bournemouth

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has expressed his thoughts on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's wonder strike against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup.



The 19-year-old Ghanaian winger scored the winner after curling from outside the box in extra time to help the Foxes advance to the competition's quarter-final.



"He probably shoots 25 times (from that position) during his time at Leicester, and finally, he scored that one tonight. I remember many other shots in the stands from him, so if we are to wait another 25 shots, it's a bit long!" said Maresca after the game.



"I think we had once again many chances. We missed all of them, but in the end, it's important to create chances and to be more clinical for sure."



Leicester City will find out their opponents for the quarter-final after the fifth round of games is completed.