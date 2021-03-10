Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers hails 'great guy' Daniel Amartey

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed the impact and dedication of "great guy" Daniel Amartey after his match-winner against Brighton at the weekend.



The 26-year-old grabbed a sensational winner for the Foxes as they came from behind to defeat their opponents at the Amex Stadium to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.



The Ghana international, who has been knocked back by recurrent ankle and hamstring injuries since joining the side, scored his first goal for the side since December 2016.



And Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on the versatile Ghanaian.



"He's such a great guy, very honest to the game, been out for a long, long time and had a couple of setbacks along the way," said Rodgers.



"But he gives you everything, wherever you play him, he's played in some big performances for us this year.



"I am not sure how much he knew about it but it hit him and it went in, so we're all happy for him.



"(He's a) good guy, trains hard, very honest and never ever lets you down when he plays."



Amartey, playing on the right of a back three, nodded home Marc Albrighton's corner three minutes from time to make amends for gifting Brighton possession ahead of Adam Lallana's early opener.