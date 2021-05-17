Leicester City apologize to Chelsea over Amartey’s gaffe

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020/2021 FA Cup winners Leicester City have apologized to finalists Chelsea over the conduct of their defender Daniel Amartey after the game.



In the aftermath of Leicester’s remarkable 1-0 victory over Chelsea, an over-jubilant Amartey was spotted in a viral video flinging a Chelsea pennant that was exchanged between the Leicester skipper and his Chelsea counterpart ahead of the game.



Amartey’s action as captured in the video earned him criticism and racial abuse according to Sky Sports.



The same portal reports today that Leicester officials have written to Chelsea to apologize for the actions of the Ghanaian centre back.



The report discloses further that Amartey has been spoken to by Leicester and admitted to not exercising discretion.



Chelsea, the report adds have accepted the apology and assured Leicester that the unfortunate conduct of the 26-year-old versatile defender will not affect their relationship.



Leicester, on Saturday won the FA cup, courtesy a long-range strike from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielamans.



Amartey meanwhile could feature for Leicester when they meet Chelsea in a Premier League fixture on Tuesday.





A place in the Champions League is up for grabs as the third and fourth-placed team in the Premier League battle each other.





Leicester currently sit third in the table, two points ahead of Chelsea in fourth. Liverpool are a point and place behind in fifth.



A defeat could prove a huge blow for Chelsea with Liverpool lurking in the corner with just a point behind Chelsea, having played a game less.



Speaking ahead of the game, Chelsea’s German coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that his side is under pressure to win following their defeat to Arsenal .



“Arsenal increased the pressure for Tuesday. Saturday was an isolated game. It has nothing to do with the race for top four or the Champions League final.