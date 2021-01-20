Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Legon cities are suffering because they owe me 'aseda' - Seer

Renowned football prophet Seer Gyan is at it again as he says Legon Cities who are currently battling relegation are suffering because they owe him 'aseda' that is thanksgiving.



According the football prophet, the club will perpetually suffer until they realize their mistake and rectify it with even a simple phone call to show their appreciation to him.



He says that he predicted in the past that Wa All Stars will be relegated before they were saved by the Anas investigation which meant that the league that year did not finish.



"Am telling you, they Legon cities are suffering and I want to tell them they owe me "Aseda" and it can be a phone call to show their appreciation." he told Ashh FM in an interview.



"If you remember, I told Ghanaians Wa All Stars (Legon Cities) will be relegated and they were lying on the bottom of the league we truncated because of ANAS issues."



"What did they gain when they insulted me for helping them win the league?"



Legon Cities which was formerly known as Wa All Stars before the take over last year are currently battling relegation as they are rock bottom of the league having one just a single game after nine matches with just six points all season.



According to Seer Gyan, he helped the club win their one and only league title in 2016 and instead of showing appreciation they resorted to insults.