Legon Cities vs Karela to pay tribute to late Sylvester Sackey with a minute of silence

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities will pay tribute to their late goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey when they host Karela United in their first game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



This was announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Saturday afternoon ahead of the clash at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



The GFA said a request to wear black armbands in honor of fallen the 26-year-old has been approved.



The GFA statement on Sunday morning said, “A minute’s silence will be observed before the betPawa Premier League Matchday One game between Legon Cities FC and Karela FC kicks off.



“The minute’s silence is in respect of late Legon Cities FC Goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey who passed away on Tuesday, September 12 after a short illness.



“The GFA has also approved a request for the use of black arm bands during the league match.”



The match will kick off at 3pm at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.