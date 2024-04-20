Legon Cities to lock horns with Hearts of Oak in Week 27 of GPL

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak will embark on a short journey to face Legon Cities, aiming to extend their recent triumphs following a morale-boosting win that snapped their winless streak.



The Phobians, who secured a remarkable come-from-behind victory against Karela United last weekend, will enter Saturday's clash with renewed confidence as they strive to conquer their city rivals.



The encounter between Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak marks their reunion after five months since their last Ghana Premier League showdown, which ended in a goalless draw.



While Legon Cities are reeling from a defeat against Medeama SC in their recent outing, Hearts of Oak's spirits are high after their impressive 3-1 triumph over Karela. However, concerns loom over Hearts of Oak's defensive performance, having conceded goals in eight consecutive matches.



In their recent head-to-head encounters dating back to June 2021, Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak have shared the spoils, with one win apiece and four matches ending in draws.



Their most recent encounter on November 12, 2023, concluded in a scoreless stalemate, highlighting the closely contested nature of their matchups.



Looking at their season statistics, Legon Cities have secured nine victories out of 25 matches, accompanied by five draws and 11 defeats.



They have netted a total of 20 goals while conceding 27. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have registered eight wins from 26 matches, along with 11 draws and seven defeats. They have scored 27 goals and conceded 23.



With both teams showcasing nearly identical head-to-head records and closely matched season statistics, the upcoming clash promises to deliver an intense battle as both sides vie for crucial points in the Ghana Premier League standings.