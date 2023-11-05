You are here: HomeSports2023 11 05Article 1875329

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities to host Medeama SC in week 9 of 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Legon Cities FC Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities will hope to recover from Wednesday's defeat at Samartex and an armed robbery attack when they host Medeama on Sunday.

The Royals suffered a traumatic experience on their way to the capital from Aboi when a group of armed assailants attacked the team, marking a harrowing episode in the club's history.

Cities had been battered 3-0 by Samartex and had their misery compounded when the armed robbers attacked the team.

However, coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side must overcome their on and off-field troubles to deliver against the champions at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.

Legon Cities have struggled against the Mauve and Yellow and will be eager to rewrite the script.

Cities' heavy defeat at Samartex will serve as a massive guide to the side in their bid to return to winning ways quickly.

The Royals come up against a side desperate for oxygen following their 3-1 defeat at Hearts of Oak.

Medeama lost in the capital and will also be eager to pick at least a point or more from this game.

A point separates the two teams with Legon Cities occupying 7th with 11 points and Medeama 12th with 10 points.