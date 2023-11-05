Legon Cities to host Medeama SC in week 9 of 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities will hope to recover from Wednesday's defeat at Samartex and an armed robbery attack when they host Medeama on Sunday.



The Royals suffered a traumatic experience on their way to the capital from Aboi when a group of armed assailants attacked the team, marking a harrowing episode in the club's history.



Cities had been battered 3-0 by Samartex and had their misery compounded when the armed robbers attacked the team.



However, coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's side must overcome their on and off-field troubles to deliver against the champions at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.



Legon Cities have struggled against the Mauve and Yellow and will be eager to rewrite the script.



Cities' heavy defeat at Samartex will serve as a massive guide to the side in their bid to return to winning ways quickly.



The Royals come up against a side desperate for oxygen following their 3-1 defeat at Hearts of Oak.



Medeama lost in the capital and will also be eager to pick at least a point or more from this game.



A point separates the two teams with Legon Cities occupying 7th with 11 points and Medeama 12th with 10 points.